A Bakersfield man was arrested for impersonating a law enforcement officer and conducting traffic stops in his personal vehicle.
According to a news release from the Kern County Sheriff’s Office, 40-year-old David Fullerton was arrested and booked Thursday on suspicion of Unauthorized use of Others Identification, Felon in Possession of a Firearm, Impersonating a Peace Officer and Felon in Possession of Body Armor.
The agency said it has received reports over the past month of a man who was impersonating a law enforcement officer and was able to identify the suspect as Fullerton.
Deputies contacted him on Thursday in the 5200 block of Charger Avenue near Highland High School. The Sheriff’s Office said Fullerton was occupying a tan GMC Yukon, which was equipped with aftermarket law enforcement style lights and sirens. Inside the vehicle, deputies found a tactical vest, radio equipment, restraint devices and handgun ammunition blanks, the Sheriff’s Office said.
A search warrant was later conducted at Fullerton’s residence in the 1700 block of Quincy Street in east Bakersfield. There, deputies located additional law enforcement-style gear and replica weapons, the KCSO said. Three operable firearms were also located inside the residence as well as ammunition, the KCSO said.
Deputies also found numerous forged/counterfeit identifications, checks, credit cards, along with numerous potential victims of identity theft, the news release stated.
The Sheriff’s Office said Fullerton was also arrested on suspicion of Possession of a Controlled Substance and that he had an active felony warrant and parole violation.
The KCSO said it's unaware of how many victims Fullerton contacted while impersonating a peace officer. The agency asked potential victims to refer to the corresponding photos of Fullerton’s vehicle or call the KCSO at 861-3110.