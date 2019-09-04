The Kern County Sheriff's Office Rural Crime Investigation Unit has arrested a man who allegedly stole grapes from a Kern County farmer and resold them.
Carlos Santiago, 22, was arrested on suspicion of grand theft and possession of stolen property.
On Tuesday, deputies located a unique variety of grapes being sold on a local website. Due to harvest season, local farms and vineyards have seen an influx in grape thefts, KCSO said.
KCSO detectives contacted the farmer who grew the unique variety of grapes, and the farmer told detectives he did not sell grapes on the website in question.
Santiago was located in the 800 block of Roberts Lane in Bakersfield. He was allegedly in possession of the stolen grapes worth approximately $300. He is currently being held in the Kern County Jail on $12,500 bail.
