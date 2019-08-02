The Kern County Sheriff's Office arrested a man Thursday for his alleged connection to two deaths in July.
Gudelio Gutierrez Grande, 42, was arrested on suspicion of two murder charges and was subsequently booked into the Kern County Jail.
On July 21, KCSO responded to reports of a person down in the 300 block of East Fairview Road. Deputies located two victims suffering from gunshot wounds. Marbeli Castro-Garcia, 31, and Emilio Diaz Chavez, 42, were pronounced dead at the scene. Homicide detectives responded to the scene and assumed the investigation.
Investigators learned Castro-Garcia and the suspect had been dating.
Gutierrez Grande was located by KCSO deputies at a home in the 3400 block of Pioneer Drive Thursday. He attempted to flee from deputies but was taken into custody immediately. Gutierrez Grande was allegedly found to be in possession of a loaded, stolen firearm at the time he was arrested.
Anyone with information is urged to contact KCSO at 861-3110 or the Secret Witness Line at 322-4040.
