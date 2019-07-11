The Kern County Sheriff's Office arrested a 33-year-old man after he was seen allegedly waving a firearm Thursday.
At about 1:17 a.m., KCSO deputies were called to investigate a man on foot waving a firearm. Jesus Gomez, 33, was found allegedly intoxicated near his car. Deputies saw a handgun and ammunition sitting on the passenger's seat of his car.
Deputies found an AR-15 assault rifle, .45 caliber pistol, one loaded handgun magazine, one 40-round .45 caliber handgun, three 30-round .223 magazines, and numerous rounds of ammunition inside Gomez's car.
Gomez was arrested on suspicion of public intoxication, illegally possessing an assault weapon, carrying a loaded firearm in a public place, and possession of a high capacity magazine. Gomez was taken to the Central Receiving Facility.
