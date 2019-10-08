The Kern County Sheriff's Office has arrested four people for their alleged connection to seven armed robberies.
Michael Angel Ramon, 25, was in custody in Los Angeles for unrelated charges, but charges relating to the robberies will be added, according to a KCSO news release. Two 16-year-old boys and one 17-year old were also arrested.
The robberies occurred over a two-week period:
- Sept. 21 at the Family Dollar in the 2100 block of Niles Street
- Sept. 21 at the Super 99 Cent Store in the 1400 block of Crestmont Street
- Sept. 22 at the Dollar General in the 2900 block of Niles Street
- Sept. 28 at Jorge Garcia Recycling in the 1200 block of Morning Drive
- Sept. 28 at Sams Burger in the 800 block of Goodman Street
- Sept. 28 at N&H Market in the 1200 block of Pearl Street
- Oct. 3 at the Dollar General in the 1800 block of Morning Drive
The four suspects are accused of stealing cash from cash registers, KCSO said.
Deputies ask that anyone with information call KCSO at 861-3110 or the Secret Witness Line at 322-4040.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.