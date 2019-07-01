The Kern County Sheriff's Office discovered an illegal gambling casino in south Bakersfield Saturday.
At 11:45 p.m., KCSO served a search warrant on an alleged illegal gambling casino to the 9700 block of Aim Avenue. The execution of the search warrant was the culmination of a week-long investigation by deputies.
James Helm, 36, was arrested on suspicion of operating an illegal gambling operation and conspiracy to commit a crime.
Jeffrey Helm, 37, was arrested on suspicion of operating an illegal gambling operation, receiving stolen property, conspiracy to commit a crime and two charges of being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition.
Two people, Maryanne Yeakley, 46, and Angelica Crotwell, 28, were both arrested for outstanding arrest warrants.
KCSO found an eight-person gambling console and six computer terminals in the building. Four firearms, two of which were reported stolen, and 3,000 rounds of ammunition were also recovered.
