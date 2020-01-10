The Kern County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Bakersfield man on suspected drug charges on Friday.
Deputies served search warrants in the 400 block of Francis Street and the 3500 block of Grissom Street. While serving these warrants, deputies identified Robert Stafford, 49, and located 267 grams of suspected methamphetamine, five grams of suspected heroin, indications of drug sales and three stolen license plates.
Deputies arrested Stafford on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance for sales, possession of methamphetamine for sales and maintaining a residence for drug sales.
KCSO encourages anyone with information regarding this investigation to contact 861-3110 or the Secret Witness Line at 322-4040.
