KCSO arrests alleged homicide suspect

The Kern County coroner’s office has arrested a suspect in a homicide that occurred in December 2020.
Cherice Jones, 47, was arrested Wednesday in the murder of 72-year-old Rosie Lee Howard, according to a KCSO news release.
Howard was killed in the 1500 block of Cheatham Avenue on Dec. 10, 2020, the KCSO said.
When deputies arrived that evening, they heard a verbal argument and a woman screaming from inside a residence, the Sheriff’s Office said in a report following the incident. The report also stated that heavy smoke was coming from inside the residence and when firefighters entered they discovered the body.
The Kern County coroner’s office said Howard was stabbed multiple times that evening.
Anyone with additional information regarding this incident is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at 861-3110 or Secret Witness at 322-4040.