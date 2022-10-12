 Skip to main content
KCSO arrests 9 in operation to apprehend suspected child sex abusers

The Kern County Sheriff's Office arrested nine people in connection to meeting a minor for sex in a sweeping decoy operation, according to a KCSO news release. 

Sheriff's deputies will pose as minor children on various applications and websites, according to the news release.

