KCSO arrests 2 on suspicion of child endangerment, among other charges

Two people have been arrested on suspicion of child endangerment, felony drug sales charges and felony firearms charges, among others, according to the Kern County Sheriff’s Office.
On Thursday, Wasco deputies made a traffic enforcement stop near Broadway Avenue and 6th Street. They determined driver Arvin resident Alfonso Sanchez was under the influence of a controlled substance, according to a KCSO news release.
Passengers in the car include 22-year-old Casandra Valle and a toddler, the KCSO said in a news release. When deputies searched the car, they uncovered a loaded handgun, parts to manufacture an illegal firearm, a large quantity of suspected methamphetamine and drug sales paraphernalia, KCSO reported.
Officers also served a search warrant at the Sanchez and Valle residence in the 1500 block of Bear Mountain Boulevard in Arvin. There, they found additional suspected methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia, KCSO reported.
Sanchez was booked into Kern County Jail along with Valle. Sanchez was arrested on suspicion of being under the influence of a controlled substance, several felony firearms charges, several drug sales charges, conspiracy, misdemeanor child endangerment and failing to stop for a crosswalk.
Valle was arrested on suspicion of several felony firearms charges, several felony drug sales charges, conspiracy and misdemeanor child endangerment.
Anyone with information can call the Kern County Sheriff’s Office at 661-861-3110 or Secret Witness at 661-322-4040.