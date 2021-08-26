KCSO arrests 2 men after uncovering guns and drugs

The Kern County Sheriff’s Office arrested two men on suspicion of several felony firearm charges, conspiracy, possession of burglary tools and possession of stolen property Thursday.
Wasco deputies patrolled the 300 block of Smoke Tree Court, where they found a parked vehicle with an expired registration. They detained Bakersfield resident Emanuel Melchor, 25, and McFarland resident Eric Ortiz, 27, who were in the vehicle, according to KCSO’s news release.
Melchor was on Post Release Community Supervision, according to KCSO’s news release. The KCSO found a loaded unregistered firearm, suspected methamphetamine, stolen identification cards and a shaved key in the car.
Anyone with more information can call KCSO at 661-861-3110 or Secret Witness at 661- 322-4040.