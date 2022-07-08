 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

KCSO arrests 2 juveniles in fatal stabbing investigation

Slide Public Safety

Kern County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested a pair of juveniles in connection with their investigation into a stabbing death, according to a KCSO news release.

Around 7:10 a.m. Thursday, deputies found the body of a woman who had been stabbed to death at a residence in the 1200 block of Arthur Avenue in Bakersfield.

Deputies arrested two juvenile suspects, a boy and a girl, on suspicion of murder around 2 p.m. Friday in the 2700 block of Peerless Avenue.

The identity of the person killed has not yet been released.

Coronavirus Cases