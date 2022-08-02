 Skip to main content
KCSO arrests 2 in serial robbery investigation

Kern County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested two Wasco men identified as suspects in a string of armed robberies.

Aron Corcuera, 20, and Christian Rios, 20, of Wasco, are suspected of being involved in 17 robberies that took place in Fresno, Kern, Madera and Tulare counties between July 17 and July 25, according to a KCSO news release.

