KCSO arrests 2 in serial robbery investigation

Kern County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested two Wasco men identified as suspects in a string of armed robberies.
Aron Corcuera, 20, and Christian Rios, 20, of Wasco, are suspected of being involved in 17 robberies that took place in Fresno, Kern, Madera and Tulare counties between July 17 and July 25, according to a KCSO news release.
The descriptions of the suspects, as well as the suspects’ getaway vehicle, were consistent in all of the incidents and matched the suspects, the release noted.
Corcuera and Rios were seen driving a newer model black and gray Dodge Charger July 25, the same day four armed robberies were committed in Madera and Fresno counties.
Kings County Sheriff’s Department deputies located and attempted to conduct a traffic stop on the car, but the suspects fled at a high rate of speed before crashing in the Lost Hills area at a high rate of speed, the release noted.
Corcuera and Rios were treated for their injuries sustained in the vehicle accident and then booked on suspicion of multiple counts of armed robbery, evading arrest and conspiracy to commit a crime, according to the release.
Anyone with additional information regarding this investigation is requested to contact the Kern County Sheriff’s Office at 661-861-3110 or Secret Witness at 661-322-4040.