KCSO arrests 19-year-old after uncovering narcotics and weapons

The Kern County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man Thursday on suspicion of weapons violations, narcotics sales and possession of narcotics in Wasco.
Deputies arrived in the 2100 block of Sunset Street to investigate a report of individuals entering an abandoned residence where they discovered and detained four adults. One male, identified as 19-year-old Fernando Alvidres of Wasco, discarded a loaded firearm and suspected narcotics as deputies approached him, according to the KCSO news release.
The KCSO executed a search warrant and located a shotgun and evidence of narcotics sales. Alvidres was booked into Kern County jail. The other individuals at the scene were released, according to the KCSO news release.