The Kern County Sheriff’s Office conducted an undercover investigation in recent months that targeted online child predators.
According to a news release from the agency, 11 suspects were arrested during the operation. They ranged from 24 to 51 years old, and one was an employee of the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation, KCSO said.
The news release stated that undercover detectives from KCSO’s Special Victims Unit posed as minors through various online applications and websites. They were then contacted and solicited by people interested in sexual exploitation of children, the news release stated.
KCSO said detectives would meet the suspects at an agreed location and then arrest them. The agency said others were subsequently arrested at the suspects’ homes.
According to the Sheriff’s Office, here is a list of the suspects arrested:
• Jonah Scott Smutney, 24, of Bakersfield was arrested Aug. 23 on suspicion of contacting a minor with the intent to perform lewd acts, arranging a meeting with a minor for lewd acts and meeting with a minor.
• Julio Vasquez, 38, of Bakersfield was arrested Aug. 23 on suspicion of contacting a minor with the intent to perform lewd acts, arranging a meeting with a minor for lewd acts and meeting with a minor.
• Werner Ernest Leo III, 51, of Bakersfield was arrested Sept. 5 on suspicion of contacting a minor with the intent to perform lewd acts and arranging a meeting with a minor for lewd acts
• Tommy Hardin, 35, of Bakersfield was arrested Sept. 10 on suspicion of sending harmful matter to a minor, contacting a minor with the intent to perform lewd acts and arranging a meeting with a minor for lewd acts.
• Brian Donaldson, 50, of Bakersfield was arrested on Sept. 10 for suspicion of sending harmful matter to a minor, contacting a minor with the intent to perform lewd acts, arranging a meeting with a minor for lewd acts and meeting with a minor.
• Roger Groza, 32, of Bakersfield was arrested Sept. 16 on suspicion of contacting a minor with the intent to perform lewd acts, arranging a meeting with a minor for lewd acts, meeting with a minor, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance.
• Jonathan Kenneth Simon, 42, of Bakersfield was arrested Sept. 18 on suspicion of contacting a minor with the intent to perform lewd acts, arranging a meeting with a minor for lewd acts and meeting with a minor.
• Jeffrey Lee Lawson, 40, of Porterville was arrested Oct. 3 on suspicion of contacting a minor with the intent to perform lewd acts, arranging a meeting with a minor for lewd acts and meeting with a minor.
• Jesus Valencia, 24, of Bakersfield was arrested Oct. 13 on suspicion of sending harmful matter to a minor, contacting a minor with the intent to perform lewd acts, arranging a meeting with a minor for lewd acts, meeting with a minor and having a suspended license.
• Robert Geivet, 42, of Bakersfield was arrested Oct. 26 on suspicion of contacting a minor with the intent to perform lewd acts, arranging a meeting with a minor for lewd acts and meeting with a minor.
• Roberto Jesus Cortez, 39, of Bakersfield was arrested Nov. 7 on suspicion of contacting a minor with the intent to perform lewd acts, arranging a meeting with a minor for lewd acts and meeting with a minor.
The news release stated that these types of crimes have seen an uptick during the COVID-19 pandemic and stay-at-home orders that have been implemented at various points in time.
The Sheriff’s Office reminded parents to closely monitor children’s online activity and use security settings to prevent them from accessing certain websites and social media platforms.
The agency also encouraged the public to report anyone attempting to coerce minors into providing sexually explicit images of themselves.