KCSO arrest man in connection to spousal abuse, possessing illegal firearms

A man was arrested Monday during a domestic violence investigation after Kern County sheriff's deputies found a loaded, unregistered firearm and two high-capacity magazines, according to the KCSO’s news release.
Cameron Perry, 28, could not legally own or possess firearms, according to the KCSO. He was booked into Kern County jail on suspicion of felony spousal abuse, felony prohibited person possession of a firearm and other charges.
Anyone with information regarding this investigation can call the KCSO at 661-861-3110 or the Secret Witness at 661-322-4040.