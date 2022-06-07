 Skip to main content
KCSO arrest 80-year-old man in connection to Oildale shooting death of 2

The Kern County Sheriff's Office arrested an 80-year-old man Wednesday in connection to the shooting death of two men. 

Lori Meza, spokeswoman for the KCSO, said the three men lived at a California Veterans Assistance Foundation apartment complex. Deputies responded to the 700 block of Decatur Street after receiving reports of two men suffering from gunshot wounds at 8:41 a.m. Tuesday.

Guadalupe Mojica, 80, was arrested on Chester Avenue. He possessed a loaded firearm, according to a KCSO news release. 

The identities of the victims have not yet been released.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information can call the KCSO at 661-861-3110 or 661-322-4040.

