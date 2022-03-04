KCSO: Armed suspect killed in deputy-involved shooting

Kern County Sheriff’s Office deputies Friday fatally shot a suspect who was armed with several weapons in Boron, according to a KCSO news release.
At 10:17 p.m. Thursday, deputies responded to a disturbance involving a man who was shooting a BB gun at trailers and vehicle windows in the 25600 block of Nudgent Street, officials said. When deputies arrived, they found a man armed with a bow and arrow who barricaded himself inside a trailer and refused to exit. He then began making threats to blow up the trailer and attempted unsuccessfully to light it on fire, according to the release.
California Highway Patrol, California City Police Department, the Kern County Fire Department, a KCSO K-9 team and the SWAT and Crisis Negotiation teams joined in the hourslong response to an ensuing standoff, as deputies ordered the suspect to surrender peacefully.
During the negotiations with the suspect, he emerged onto the porch armed with several weapons, according to officers.
At approximately 5:07 a.m., an officer-involved shooting occurred. The suspect was pronounced deceased at the scene. Their identity will be released by the Coroner’s Office pending next of kin notification. No one else was injured.
Kern County Sheriff’s Office detectives responded to the scene to assume the investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Kern County Sheriff’s Office at 661-861-3110 or Secret Witness at 661-322-4040.