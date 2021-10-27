KCSO apprehends woman in child's kidnapping; 2-year-old boy safe

The Kern County Sheriff’s Office apprehended a woman Wednesday suspected of kidnapping a child.
Metro Patrol deputies were dispatched at 12:12 p.m. Wednesday for a report of a kidnapping in the area of Niles Street and Sterling Road. Deputies learned the mother’s vehicle was stolen with her 2-year-old son in the back, according to the KCSO’s news release.
The suspect was identified as a white woman in her twenties, wearing a white tank top and a gray sweatshirt, according to the news release.
At about 12:30 p.m., deputies went to the area of Di Giorgio and South Fairfax roads and found the woman in the stolen car, attempting to hand the child to a passerby, according to the news release.
Deputies took the woman, who was not named, into custody. Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact KCSO at 661-861-3110 or the Secret Witness Line at 661-322-4040.