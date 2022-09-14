KCSO announces honoree, promotions

The Kern County Sheriff's Office announced promotions and an honoree Tuesday in a KCSO news release.
The Kern County Sheriff's Office announced promotions and an honoree Tuesday in a KCSO news release.
Detentions Sgt. Patrick McNeill was recognized with the James Throne Award.
The following employees were promoted, according to Sheriff Donny Youngblood.
Chief Deputy David Stephens
Cmdr. Raul Murillo
Lt. Patrick McNeal
Lt. Andrew Romanini
Detentions Lt. Stephen Harris
Detentions Lt. Luis Madera
Sgt. William Malloy
Detentions Sgt. Gabriel Escandon
Sgt. Adam Tinoco
Senior Deputy Erik Cervantes
Senior Deputy Jacob Martinez
Senior Deputy Enrique Plaza
Detentions Senior Deputy Shawn McDanell
Detentions Senior Deputy Raymundo Hernandez
Departmental Analyst Sundeep Dhaliwal
Sheriff’s Support Specialist Nichole Lopez
Positive Cases Among Kern Residents: 281,763
Deaths: 2,532
Recovered and Presumed Recovered Residents: 269,764
Percentage of all cases that are unvaccinated: 72.24
Percentage of all hospitalizations that are unvaccinated: 83.33
Updated: 9/6/22
