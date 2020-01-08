The Kern County Sheriff’s Office announced the victim of a Wasco shooting on Friday has died from his injuries, according to a KCSO news release.
The victim, a 27-year-old man, was pronounced dead at the hospital on Monday, according to the release. KCSO homicide deputies have assumed the investigation.
On Friday at around 5 p.m., deputies from the Wasco Substation responded to a shooting victim at the intersection of Broadway Avenue and 12th Street. Upon arrival, deputies located the victim suffering from a gunshot to his lower leg and additional trauma to his body, according to the KCSO. The victim was transported to Kern Medical by helicopter.
Anyone with additional information regarding this investigation is asked to contact the KCSO at 861-3110 or the Secret Witness hotline at 322-4040.
