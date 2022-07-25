 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

KCSO announces arrest warrants for parents in murder investigation

Screen Shot 2022-07-25 at 4.36.25 PM.png

Sabrina Martinez

 Courtesy KCSO

The Kern County Sheriff’s Office arrested the parents of a 3-month-old boy in connection with their investigation into his death.

Tehachapi Police officers arrived at the home of Major Bailey in the 200 block of North Mill Street regarding a report of a child not breathing on Dec. 22, 2020, according to a KCSO news release Monday.

Coronavirus Cases