KCSO announces arrest of child sexual assault suspect

Kern County Sheriff's Office deputies from the Wasco substation arrested a suspect in a child sexual assault investigation as the result of a traffic stop in Wasco, according to a KCSO news release Friday.
Juan Antonio Rodriguez, 46, of Wasco, was pulled over around 3:52 p.m. Thursday by a KCSO deputy near the intersection of Palm Avenue and Poso Drive. During the stop, the deputy learned Rodriguez had an arrest warrant in connection to a child sex crimes investigation.
While Rodriguez was being taken into custody for the warrant, a search of the vehicle Rodriguez was driving yielded a concealed-loaded 9mm handgun with no serial number, which is also known as a “ghost gun,” according to the release.
Rodriguez subsequently was arrested on suspicion of sodomy of a minor under the age of 16, lewd acts with a minor, oral copulation involving a minor under the age of 16, misdemeanor arrest warrants, possession of a firearm within 1,000 feet of a school, possession of a concealed firearm, possession of a firearm by a gang member and various additional charges.
Anyone with information about the case can contact the Kern County Sheriff’s Office at 661-861-3110 or the Secret Witness line at 661-322-4040.