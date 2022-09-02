 Skip to main content
KCSO announces arrest of child sexual assault suspect

Kern County Sheriff's Office deputies from the Wasco substation arrested a suspect in a child sexual assault investigation as the result of a traffic stop in Wasco, according to a KCSO news release Friday.

Juan Antonio Rodriguez, 46, of Wasco, was pulled over around 3:52 p.m. Thursday by a KCSO deputy near the intersection of Palm Avenue and Poso Drive. During the stop, the deputy learned Rodriguez had an arrest warrant in connection to a child sex crimes investigation.

