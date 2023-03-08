KCSO announces 19 new promotions

The Kern County Sheriff’s Office held a promotion ceremony Wednesday for 19 staff members.
“We look at the people who are getting promoted and moving up in the organization (and) we realize not only are we in good hands, but our community is in good hands,” said KCSO Sheriff Donny Youngblood said.
Here are their new titles:
- Undersheriff Larry McCurtain
- Detentions Lt. Justin Weigand
- Sgt. Genaro Gonzalez
- Detentions Sgt. Adam Bailey
- Detentions Sgt. Joshua Gause
- Senior Deputy Brandon Disque
- Dispatcher I Sarah Forbus
- Dispatch Assistant Rhiannon Aleman
- Senior Deputy Eric Deutinger
- Senior Deputy Christopher Dobbs
- Senior Deputy Daniel Garcia
- Senior Deputy Robert Gonzales
- Senior Deputy Benjamin Harmonson
- Senior Deputy Rogelio Medina
- Detentions Senior Deputy Jesus Amparo
- Detentions Senior Deputy Robert Benavente III
- Detentions Senior Deputy James Hauffen
- Records Supervisor Crystal Martinez
- Crime Scene Technician Jesus Hernandez