KCSO announces 19 new promotions

Screen Shot 2023-03-08 at 4.48.48 PM.png

Newly instated Senior Deputy Christopher Dobbs shakes hands with KCSO Sheriff Donny Youngblood as he is promoted Wednesday during a ceremony at KCSO headquarters. 

 The Californian

The Kern County Sheriff’s Office held a promotion ceremony Wednesday for 19 staff members.

“We look at the people who are getting promoted and moving up in the organization (and) we realize not only are we in good hands, but our community is in good hands,” said KCSO Sheriff Donny Youngblood said.

