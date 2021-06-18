KCSO air unit rescues 88-year-old man in rugged area near Taft

The Kern County Sheriff's Office air unit rescued a missing 88-year-old man Friday in a rugged area south of Taft.
He had last been seen at 12:15 in the 25 Hill area, and was found at 2 p.m. The man's vehicle was stuck in the bottom of a ravine, several miles south of 25 Hill Road, KCSO said in a news release.
The helicopter landed and the crew found the man was dehydrated, but in good condition.
With the extreme temperatures, the Air 2 crew loaded the man into the helicopter and the pilot flew him to a waiting ambulance while the tactical flight officer stayed behind. The pilot then returned to pick up the tactical flight officer.
The man was reunited with family members, KCSO said.