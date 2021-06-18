You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

KCSO air unit rescues 88-year-old man in rugged area near Taft

KCSO helicopter.jpg

The Kern County Sheriff's Office air until rescued a missing 88-year-old man Friday in a rugged area south of Taft.

 Courtesy of KCSO

The Kern County Sheriff's Office air unit rescued a missing 88-year-old man Friday in a rugged area south of Taft.

He had last been seen at 12:15 in the 25 Hill area, and was found at 2 p.m. The man's vehicle was stuck in the bottom of a ravine, several miles south of 25 Hill Road, KCSO said in a news release.

The helicopter landed and the crew found the man was dehydrated, but in good condition.

With the extreme temperatures, the Air 2 crew loaded the man into the helicopter and the pilot flew him to a waiting ambulance while the tactical flight officer stayed behind. The pilot then returned to pick up the tactical flight officer.

The man was reunited with family members, KCSO said.

Coronavirus Cases