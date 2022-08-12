KCSO: 8 arrested, including inmate, after man escapes custody

Kern County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested eight individuals in connection with investigation into an inmate’s escape from custody.
Marcos Rosales, 34, was being transported to a medical appointment in the 2900 block of F Street on Tuesday when he assaulted a transportation deputy, according to a KCSO news release.
Rosales fled on foot, carjacked a vehicle in the 1700 block of 28th Street and then drove off before he could be apprehended.
A joint investigation by the Bakersfield Police Department and the KCSO determined that Rosales was at an apartment in the 1000 block of Washington Street. He was taken into custody there around 12:50 p.m. Friday, the release noted.
In addition to eight counts, including two counts of attempted murder, assault and shooting at an inhabited dwelling, Rosales is now charged with escape from jail, assaulting an officer and carjacking.
The investigation also led to seven other arrests for individuals suspected of helping Rosales, including: Adrian Diaz, 30, on suspicion of conspiracy and attempting to help an escape; Mia Propps, 24, on suspicion of being an accessory after the fact; Leticia Funtes, 34, on suspicion of being an accessory after the fact; and Juan Carlos Medina, 35, on suspicion of being an accessory after the fact and possession of narcotics. Mark Montoya, 32; Tonya Magallanes, 49; and Anthony Togami, 26, also were arrested for having an outstanding warrant.