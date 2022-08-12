 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

KCSO: 8 arrested, including inmate, after man escapes custody

Slide Public Safety

Kern County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested eight individuals in connection with investigation into an inmate’s escape from custody.

Marcos Rosales, 34, was being transported to a medical appointment in the 2900 block of F Street on Tuesday when he assaulted a transportation deputy, according to a KCSO news release.

Coronavirus Cases