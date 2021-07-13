KCSO: 78-year-old struck by vehicle in Wasco, suspect arrested

A 78-year-old pedestrian struck by a sedan Sunday while crossing the street in the 700 block of E Street in Wasco suffered major injuries, the Kern County Sheriff's Office said in a news release.
The driver, 66-year-old Samuel Perez, fled the scene initially, according to KCSO. Deputies found him and booked him into the Central Receiving Facility. Perez was arrested on suspicion of felony hit-and-run causing injury, reckless driving, resisting or delaying arrest, possession of a controlled substance and driving without a license, according to KCSO’s news release.
The pedestrian, whose name has not been released, is in stable condition. Anyone with additional information can contact KCSO at 661-861-3110 or Secret Witness at 661-322-4040.