Antonio Figueroa Cachu, the 66-year-old man who had been reported missing Wednesday, has been found, the Kern County Sheriff's Office said Thursday.
KCSO: 66-year-old man who'd been reported missing is found
- The Bakersfield Californian
-
-
Coronavirus Cases widget
Positive Cases Among Kern Residents: 111,571
Deaths: 1,413
Recovered Residents: 40,820
Number of Negative Tests: 413,797
Number of Pending Tests*: 146
Updated: 7/14/2021. Source: Kern County Public Health Services Department
*As reported by community healthcare providers.
Most Popular
Articles
- A mother found a home in a Norfolk gang. Then they shot her in the face and left her for dead, prosecutors say
- What ShakeAlert warning system got wrong — and right — about this week's 6.0 quake in California
- Illegal pot invades California’s deserts, bringing violence, fear and ecological destruction
- BPD: Woman suspected of killing roommate at retirement community
- She is 76-years-old and charged with first-degree murder
- Belridge Elementary, a district built on oil, shuts down after too many years in a slump
- Timothy Lemucchi (1937-2021): Gentleman lawyer, author led life of adventure
- Three local baseball players selected in MLB Draft
- State exercises discretion to deny Kern fracking permits ahead of formal ban
- Funeral services for July 13, 2021