Kern County Sheriff deputies found 40 pounds of methamphetamine in a vehicle occupied by two men near Oswell Street and Highway 58 on Wednesday, according to a news release from the agency.
Deputies stopped the vehicle for violating California Vehicle Codes and the driver was unlicensed, the news release stated.
Deputies located the methamphetamine concealed in the rear passenger compartment of the vehicle, the KCSO said.
Benjamin Aguilar-Morales, 31, and Jose Bautista-Arias, 36, both from Riverside, were arrested and booked into the Kern County Jail for alleged possession and transportation of a controlled substance for the purpose of sales and conspiracy, the KCSO said.