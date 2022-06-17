KCSO: 3-year-old girl injured by puppies

Kern County Sheriff’s Office deputies determined the parents of a 3-year-old girl should not be arrested after their daughter was injured by puppies.
Deputies in the Kern River Valley were dispatched to the Kern Valley Hospital on June 3 for a “suspicious circumstances investigation,” according to a KCSO news release. A 3-year-old girl from Onyx suffered injuries from the family's puppies, the news release said.
The investigation showed the girl was accidentally left alone with four 12-week-old puppies for 10 minutes, deputies said. There was no criminal negligence on part of the parents, according to the KCSO news release.