The Kern County Sheriff’s Office said three deputies involved in a fatal shooting incident in October were within department policy and legal requirements.
According to a news release from the agency, the determination was made by the Kern County Sheriff's Office Critical Incident Review Board. The news release stated that Chief Deputy Larry McCurtain, Chief Deputy Damian Nord and Acting Chief Deputy Avery Simpson have returned to duty following the board’s review.
The incident occurred Oct. 28 in the 3000 block of Dartmouth Street, according to a previous report released by the Sheriff’s Office. Justin Esqueda, 30, was shot at at around 3:40 p.m. after he fled from deputies following a shooting incident in the 900 block of Water Street, KCSO said.
According to the report, a first officer-involved shooting occurred when Esqueda brandished a firearm and fired at a deputy.
He continued to flee, KCSO said, running westbound to Nelson Street where he began shooting at a KCSO helicopter. Esqueda was then located with a semi-automatic weapon in the backyard of a residence in the 3000 block of Dartmouth Street where the second officer-involved shooting occurred at 3:50 p.m., KCSO said.
The agency provided a video review of the incident that included body-worn camera footage from deputies. The video can be viewed by following this link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ym3VC2ByMEk