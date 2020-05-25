The Kern County Sheriff's Office has arrested three people on suspicion of attempted murder, robbery and conspiracy after a shooting at Westside Park in Wasco left two people injured.
At about 7:27 p.m. Thursday, deputies contacted two shooting victims at the Wasco substation, according to a sheriff's news release issued on Monday. One victim was flown by air ambulance to a Bakersfield hospital, and the second victim had minor injuries, according to KCSO.
Deputies arrested Dallas Durfee Jr., 18, and two male juveniles, KCSO reported. During the execution of a search warrant, Durfee Jr. was found to be in possession of a firearm and was arrested, deputies reproted. The juveniles were taken into custody at separate residences in Wasco.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.