KCSO: 2 arrested; ghost gun, drugs seized

Two Bakersfield residents were arrested by Kern County Sheriff’s deputies Sunday on suspicion of weapons and drugs charges, according to a KCSO news release issued Monday.
Deputies executed a search warrant in the 6500 block of Tallman Avenue related to a “firearms investigation,” the news release said. They found “several” firearms such as a non-serialized rifle, commonly known as a ghost gun, a high-capacity drum magazine, a loaded handgun, ammunition and suspected methamphetamine, the news release added.