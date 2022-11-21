 Skip to main content
KCSO: 2 arrested; ghost gun, drugs seized

KCSO_Weapons_11:21.jpeg

Two Bakersfield residents were arrested by Kern County Sheriff’s deputies Sunday on suspicion of weapons and drugs charges, according to a KCSO news release issued Monday.

 Courtesy of KCSO

Deputies executed a search warrant in the 6500 block of Tallman Avenue related to a “firearms investigation,” the news release said. They found “several” firearms such as a non-serialized rifle, commonly known as a ghost gun, a high-capacity drum magazine, a loaded handgun, ammunition and suspected methamphetamine, the news release added.

