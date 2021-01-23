A 19-year-old Wasco man was arrested Friday on suspicion of various felony charges after deputies investigated a report of unlawful discharge of a firearm, according to the Kern County Sheriff's Office.
Deputies from the Wasco substation were called at about 10:30 a.m. to the 1700 block of Poplar Avenue for a report of an unlawful discharge of a firearm that had previously happened.
Deputies found a loaded firearm and arrested Daniel Malanche on suspicion of various felony weapons charges, participation in a criminal street gang, an active felony warrant and misdemeanor drug charges, according to a KCSO news release.