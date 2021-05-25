KCSO: 17-year-old arrested with 6,000 fentanyl pills; over a pound of marijuana found in vehicle

A 17-year-old male was arrested on suspicion of being in possession of illegal drugs during a traffic stop Monday in southeast Bakersfield.
According to a news release from the Kern County Sheriff’s Office, deputies conducted the stop near the intersection of Brundage Lane and Cottonwood Road at 11:30 a.m. The vehicle was being driven by a juvenile, who was accompanied by a male passenger.
The KCSO Narcotics Investigations Unit went to the scene and located 6,000 fentanyl pills, more than a pound of marijuana, small amounts of cocaine and Xanax pills and U.S. currency believed to be proceeds of illegal drug sales, the news release stated.
The juvenile was arrested and booked into the Kern County Probation Department on suspicion of possession and transportation of a controlled substance for the purpose of sales, the Sheriff’s Office said.
The news release stated the estimated street value of the drugs seized was $43,524.
Subsequent investigations were also conducted at the teenager’s residence in the 20 block of Augusta Street. The Sheriff’s Office said that children ages 8, 7, 5 and 3 were located and determined to be living in unsafe conditions. Kern County Child Protective Services took the juveniles into protective custody, according to the news release.
The investigation will be submitted to the Kern County District Attorney’s Office for review and request for child endangerment charges to be sought for the adults residing at the residence, the KCSO said.