KCSO: 11-year-old boy, an innocent bystander, shot in Rosamond

An 11-year-old boy was shot in the upper torso Tuesday night as he sat in a parked car in Rosamond, according to the Kern County Sheriff's Office.
It happened at 5:09 p.m. in the 2700 block of Diamond Street. KCSO said the car was parked by a business and the boy was an innocent bystander. He was taken to a hospital with moderate injuries.
Additionally, a man and a woman were grazed by bullets; they did not need medical attention.
KCSO said a man fired several rounds at people from inside a dark blue car and then fled north on Diamond Street.
Deputies ask that anyone with information call KCSO at 861-3110 or Secret Witness at 322-4040.