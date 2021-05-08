KCSO: 11 arrests made in Wasco searches

Law enforcement officers from several agencies arrested 11 people in Wasco on Tuesday for open charges and warrants after searching 45 residences, the Kern County Sheriff's Office announced Saturday.
KCSO deputies along with Kern County Probation officers and California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation officers made the arrests from 1 to 8:30 p.m.
The suspects were booked into Kern County Jail. KCSO said the following people, all of Wasco, were arrested:
• Jose Luis Alvarez, 24, was arrested on suspicion of felony possession of ammunition by a prohibited person and misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance.
• Alejandra Renee Bustamante, 29, was arrested due to an active misdemeanor bench warrant, possession of a controlled substance and possession of controlled substance paraphernalia.
• Aaron Joel Garcia, 22, was arrested due to an active misdemeanor bench warrant and possession of controlled substance paraphernalia.
• Jonathan Medina Hernandez, 20, was arrested due to an active felony bench warrant.
• Jose Manuel Ramirez Jr., 41, was arrested due to two active misdemeanor bench warrants.
• Ricardo Gomez Ruiz, 19, was arrested due to an active misdemeanor bench warrant.
• Diego Garcia-Hernandez, 29, was arrested due to an active misdemeanor bench warrant.
• Margie Campos, 42, was arrested due to an active felony bench warrant.
• Jess Rubio Rocha, 56, was arrested on suspicion of being in possession of a controlled substance, being in possession of drug paraphernalia and for an active felony warrant.
• Juana Raya, 38, was arrested on suspicion of being in possession of a controlled substance, being in possession of drug paraphernalia and for an active felony warrant.
• Daniel Ornelas, 49, was arrested on suspicion of being in possession of drug paraphernalia and a felony warrant.