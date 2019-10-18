A 15-year-old male was arrested on suspicion of criminal threats against North High School Tuesday, the same day the school was made aware of an alleged threat, the Kern County Sheriff's Office confirmed.
Deputy Matt Alvarez said the individual was transported to juvenile hall. He could not confirm if the male is a North High School student.
At 6:15 a.m. Tuesday, KCSO was made aware of an alleged threat, said Angela Monroe, public information officer. The threat was made via social media, Alvarez said, but no information regarding its content was provided.
The case is still under investigation.
