KCPH: Five new COVID-19 deaths, 483 new cases reported Thursday

Kern County Public Health Services reported 483 new coronavirus cases on Thursday, with five new deaths.
That brings the total number of local deaths due to COVID-19 to 1,491, with 129,808 confirmed cases.
According to the state coronavirus dashboard, 326 patients were hospitalized with coronavirus as of Wednesday, a decrease of five from the day before. Sixty-three of those patients were being treated in the ICU, also a decrease of five from the previous day.
The state reports there are 18 available ICU beds in Kern County.
Over the last 14 days, around 39.2 new cases per 100,000 residents are reported, the vast majority of which are unvaccinated. According to KCPH, the case rate for vaccinated people is 1.2 new cases per day per 100,000 residents while the case rate for the unvaccinated is around 60.9 new cases per 100,000 residents.
Around 98.9 percent of all cases over the last two weeks have been reported in unvaccinated individuals. Of the 348,308 fully vaccinated Kern County residents, 397 have contracted COVID since Jan. 21 compared with 35,697 cases among the unvaccinated.
The county reports 24 hospitalizations of those who have been vaccinated compared to 1,552 unvaccinated since Jan. 21.
Broken down by age, 17,979 children 17 years old and younger have been stricken with COVID-19, along with 77,730 people aged 18 to 49, 22,613 people aged 50 to 64, and 11,409 people over 65.
The public can find more data on the Kern County Public Health COVID-19 dashboard at https://kernpublichealth.com/covid-19_dashboard/.
The health department is reminding residents that you can find testing locations by going to kernpublichealth.com, clicking on the COVID-19 button and looking for “find a testing site near you."
The public can go to https://kernpublichealth.com/coronavirus-vaccine/ for current vaccination information. Kern County Public Health Services reminds residents that anyone age 12 or older is eligible for the vaccine.