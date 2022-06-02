KCFD: Two attendees of Lightning in a Bottle festival die

The Kern County Fire Department reported Thursday that two attendees of the Lightning in a Bottle music festival, which took place over the weekend at Buena Vista Aquatic Recreational Area, died outside of the event.
KCFD personnel treated two people who “suffered an acute medical emergency,” according to a KCFD news release. One person died Saturday at a hospital and the other died Sunday "outside of the main festival area."
Fire officials and emergency medical services personnel responded to 30 calls for medical service, of which 24 involved patients who needed to be taken to local hospitals. Two non-medical calls for service were also fielded. These incidents happened over six days, from May 25 to Monday, according to the news release.
The KCFD also noted this year’s festival saw a “peak attendance” of roughly 27,000 people and triple-digit temperatures.
The organizers of Lightning in a Bottle issued the following statement Thursday evening:
"We are heartbroken to make our community aware of two medical emergencies that occurred in the Lightning in a Bottle campgrounds over the weekend that resulted in loss of life.
"These separate incidents were responded to by the Lightning in a Bottle Unified Incident Command, which is headed up by the Kern County Fire Department and Kern County Park Rangers.
"Our deepest condolences are with the loved ones of these individuals. We grieve with you as members of this community.
"We ask that their privacy is respected while we continue to work with the county and the families involved."