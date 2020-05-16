The Kern County Fire Department is upgrading its wildfire response plan as of 8 a.m. May 28 as it enters the time of year known for extreme fire behavior.
According to a department news release, the decision was made in coordination with the Bureau of Land Management and U.S. Forest Service.
Residents are urged to follow fire-safe habits, such as creating a defensible space on their property, avoiding activities that could start a fire and signing up for emergency alerts at ReadyKern.com.
