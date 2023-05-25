KCFD to conduct water rescue training exercises at Yokuts Park

The Kern County Fire Department will conduct a swift water rescue training from 10 a.m. to noon Friday to prepare for river rescues.
"Members of the community should not be alarmed if they witness these rescues taking place, which are simulated," the KCFD wrote in a news release.
The training often happens in the Kern River near Kernville, but will take place in Yokuts Park, the KCFD noted.
A Kern County Fire Department helicopter may also participate in this training, depending on its availability, the news release added. A helicopter may fly in low altitudes near Yokuts Park and will conduct "dynamic hoist rescues" of firefighters floating down the river, KCFD reported.