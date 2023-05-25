 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

KCFD to conduct water rescue training exercises at Yokuts Park

Slide Public Safety

The Kern County Fire Department will conduct a swift water rescue training  from 10 a.m. to noon Friday to prepare for river rescues. 

"Members of the community should not be alarmed if they witness these rescues taking place, which are simulated," the KCFD wrote in a news release. 

Coronavirus Cases