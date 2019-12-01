The Kern County Fire Department received multiple calls for a structure fire in the 3000 block of Abbott Drive on Sunday morning at about 4:40 a.m. First arriving units found a single family dwelling with fire venting from the roof. The fire was put out in about 20 minutes.
There were no victims within the structure and the building is assumed to be vacant without occupants. There were no injuries and the fire is under investigation at this time.
