Progression of the Soda Fire in Maricopa was stopped Wednesday with the fire held at 424 acres, 95 percent containment and no structures lost, according to a news release from the Kern County Fire Department.
Crews and a firefighting aircraft initially attacked the blaze and prevented its progression, the news release stated.
The Bureau of Land Management was scheduled finish extinguishing the fire throughout the night, according to the release.
Multiple agencies worked in the fire fight including a crew all the way from New Jersey, KCFD said.
