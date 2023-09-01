The Kern County Fire Department noted Friday it helped with two dozen incidents outside of local jurisdictions while grappling with the historic weather's effects on residents.
Firefighters dug out people trapped in show-draped homes from February to March and then transitioned to managing record water flowing through local channels. Nine people were rescued after the first tropical storm to hit southern California in 84 years doused Kern County in August.
"With all this local activity, the efforts of your Kern County firefighters to support others in need can often be overshadowed," a KCFD news release stated.
More than 100 firefighters were dispatched to 24 incidents in other counties, KCFD added. It noted some of those incidents include the Happy Camp Complex, Smith River Complex, Bonny Fire, Chilcoot Fire, Maui and Ridge Fire.
Kern County also gets help from other counties during emergencies, while firefighters responding to other incidents helps them gain experience, KCFD wrote.
Locally, firefighters have extinguished more than 750 vegetation fires that scorched more than 12,000 acres, the news release said.