Kern County Fire Department responded to a fire in the 100 block of Hughes Ave on Sunday morning.
A garage was engulfed in flames, which threatened a house and a small apartment complex.
The fire was contained within the garage and there was no damage to nearby structures as well as no injuries.
The garage was a total loss of about $15,000 but about $350,000 of property value was saved by the firefighters.
