Rescue-1-rotated.jpg

Myriad personnel rescued a person Saturday morning after receiving a report of a truck at the bottom of a ravine off Comanche Point Road between Arvin and Stallion Springs.

 Courtesy of KCFD

Myriad personnel rescued a person Saturday morning after receiving a report of a truck at the bottom of a ravine off Comanche Point Road between Arvin and Stallion Springs.

The person had been immobilized at the bottom of a 100-foot cliff since Tuesday, according to the Kern County Fire Department.

Tags

Recommended for you