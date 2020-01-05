Kern County Fire Department firefighters rescued a man who's arm was stuck in an industrial potato sorting machine on Saturday night in Bakersfield.
The individual's arm was stuck between two rollers on the sorting equipment.
Coordinated efforts between the KCFD Urban Search and Rescue 52 unit and a rescue medic from the Bakersfield Fire Department freed the individual in about 50 minutes.
The individual was transported to a local trauma center afterwards.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.