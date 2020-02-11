Kern County Fire Department put out a fire Monday night that posed a threat to other homes in the immediate area.
KCFD arrived at house, located on the 2200 block of Edgewood Street in east Bakersfield, at about 9:30 p.m. The fire was coming from the house’s attic and had gone into the residence’s backyard, according to a news release from the fire department.
No one was home during the fire. According to KCFD, one adult and seven children resided in the home and they had arrived after the fire was put out. No injuries were reported during the incident.
The Red Cross will aid the family and a SAVE card has been activated.
