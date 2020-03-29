The Kern County Fire Department responded and put out a fire that broke out at Virginia Avenue Elementary School at 4:16 a.m. Sunday morning.
First responders arrived to heavy smoke and flames outside of the school's cafeteria as well as flames coming out of the roof.
Firefighters climbed the roof to battle the flames and were able to neutralize it in about 25 minutes, preventing any possible spread.
No one was inside the building and there were no injuries. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
